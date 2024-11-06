AP Race Call: Democrat Gwen Moore wins reelection to U.S. House in Wisconsin's 4th Congressional District

Democratic Rep. Gwen Moore won reelection to a U.S. House seat representing Wisconsin on Tuesday. Moore's district includes the city of Milwaukee and is one of the most reliably Democratic in Wisconsin. She has served in Congress since 2005. No Republican has held the seat since the 1940s. Moore faced only nominal opposition in the race. The Associated Press declared Moore the winner at 9:50 p.m. EST.
