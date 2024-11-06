AP Race Call: Democrat Greg Landsman wins reelection to U.S. House in Ohio's 1st Congressional District

Democratic Rep. Greg Landsman was reelected to a U.S. House seat on Tuesday, holding on to a southwest Ohio district that Republicans had hoped to reclaim. It marked just the third time a Democrat has won the 1st Congressional District in the Cincinnati area since 1994. Landsman first won the seat from 13-term Republican Rep. Steve Chabot in 2022. This year, he defeated Republican Orlando Sonza, an Army veteran and Hamilton County veterans services director. The Associated Press declared Landsman the winner at 10:49 p.m. EST.