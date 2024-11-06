AP Race Call: Democrat Grace Meng wins reelection to U.S. House in New York's 6th Congressional District

Democratic Rep. Grace Meng won reelection to a U.S. House seat representing New York on Tuesday. She defeated Republican Thomas Zmich, a military veteran who served during the first Gulf War. Meng is a senior member of the House Appropriations Committee. She is the first and only Asian American member of Congress from New York, representing a strongly Asian American district in the New York City borough of Queens since 2013. Meng previously served in the New York State Assembly. The Associated Press declared Meng the winner at 9:37 p.m. EST.
In Other News
1
AP Race Call: Republican Jeff Van Drew wins reelection to U.S. House in...
2
AP Race Call: Democrat Mark Pocan wins reelection to U.S. House in...
3
AP Race Call: Democrat Sarah Elfreth wins election to U.S. House in...
4
AP Race Call: Democrat Lauren Underwood wins reelection to U.S. House...
5
AP Race Call: Republican Erin Houchin wins reelection to U.S. House in...