AP Race Call: Democrat Eugene Vindman wins election to U.S. House in Virginia's 7th Congressional District

Democrat Eugene Vindman won election to a U.S. House seat representing Virginia on Wednesday, defeating Republican Derrick Anderson in the state's most competitive district and holding the seat for Democrats. Vindman was a career Army officer who, along with his brother, blew the whistle during Donald Trump’s first impeachment. A political newcomer, Vindman vied for the open congressional seat after Democratic Rep. Abigail Spanberger filed to run for Virginia governor. Vindman defeated Anderson in the battleground district, which runs from the outer-ring D.C. suburbs to the rural foothills of central Virginia. The Associated Press declared Vindman the winner at 6:24 p.m. EST.