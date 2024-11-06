AP Race Call: Democrat Emilia Sykes wins reelection to U.S. House in Ohio's 13th Congressional District

Democratic Rep. Emilia Sykes won reelection to a U.S. House seat representing Ohio on Wednesday. Sykes, a first-term congresswoman, was previously leader of the Ohio House Democratic caucus. Democrat Joe Biden narrowly carried the Akron-based district in 2020. The Associated Press declared Sykes the winner at 2:53 p.m. EST.
