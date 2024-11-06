AP Race Call: Democrat Darren Soto wins reelection to U.S. House in Florida's 9th Congressional District

Democratic Rep. Darren Soto won reelection to a U.S. House seat representing Florida on Tuesday. Soto was first elected in 2016. His district stretches from eastern Orlando past Kissimmee. It is plurality Hispanic and solidly Democratic. Before being elected to Congress, Soto served in both chambers of the Florida state legislature. He defeated Republican Thomas Chalifoux and an independent candidate, Marcus Carter. The Associated Press declared Soto the winner at 7:36 p.m. EST.
