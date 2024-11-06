AP Race Call: Democrat Bonnie Watson Coleman wins reelection to U.S. House in New Jersey's 12th Congressional District

Democratic Rep. Bonnie Watson Coleman won reelection to a U.S. House seat representing New Jersey on Tuesday. Watson Coleman defeated Republican Darius Mayfield and two other candidates. A former state lawmaker, she was first elected to central New Jersey's 12th District, which includes Trenton and Princeton, in 2014. The Associated Press declared Watson Coleman the winner at 9:29 p.m. EST.
