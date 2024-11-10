AP Race Call: Democrat April McClain Delaney wins election to U.S. House in Maryland's 6th Congressional District

Democrat April McClain Delaney won election to a U.S. House seat representing Maryland on Saturday. The 6th District seat in western Maryland was open after Democratic Rep. David Trone sought the state’s open Senate seat rather than a fourth term in the U.S. House. McClain Delaney served in the Department of Commerce under the Biden administration and previously worked in a leadership role at Common Sense Media. The Associated Press declared McClain Delaney the winner at 9:32 p.m. EST.
In Other News
1
AP Race Call: Donald Trump wins Arizona
2
AP Race Call: Republican Eli Crane wins reelection to U.S. House in...
3
AP Race Call: Democrat Marie Gluesenkamp Perez wins reelection to U.S...
4
AP Race Call: Democrat Jacky Rosen wins reelection to U.S. Senate from...
5
AP Race Call: Donald Trump wins Nevada