AP Race Call: Democrat Angie Craig wins reelection to U.S. House in Minnesota's 2nd Congressional District

Democratic Rep. Angie Craig won reelection to a U.S. House seat representing Minnesota on Tuesday. Craig, a former journalist and communications professional, will serve a fourth term representing suburban and rural areas south of Minneapolis and St. Paul. She defeated Republican Joe Teirab, a Marine Corps veteran, former federal prosecutor and son of a Sudanese immigrant. The 2nd Congressional District is widely considered the most competitive district in the state. The Associated Press declared Craig the winner at 11:52 p.m. EST.
