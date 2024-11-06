AP Race Call: Democrat Andy Kim wins election to U.S. Senate from New Jersey

Democratic Rep. Andy Kim won New Jersey's Senate race over Republican hotelier Curtis Bashaw on Tuesday, succeeding Bob Menendez, who resigned this year after a federal bribery conviction. Kim, a three-term congressman, becomes the first Korean-American to be elected to the Senate. He declared his run for the Senate a day after prosecutors indicted Menendez in 2023 and successfully fended off a primary challenge from the state's first lady, Tammy Murphy. He gained national attention after the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection for cleaning up the Capitol. The Associated Press declared Kim the winner at 8:00 p.m. EST.