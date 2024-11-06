Election results: Republicans leading Butler, Warren Ohio House, Senate races

The following unofficial partial results are early votes cast in the four weeks ahead of Election Day, which includes vote-by-mail and in-person votes at either the Butler County or Warren County elections office.

4th Ohio Senate District

With early votes partially counted and no precincts reporting, Lang has 59.95% of the vote, while Cooke has 40.05%.

The 4th Ohio Senate District includes most of Butler County, except for Milford and Wayne townships, and the city of Trenton (which are in Ohio Senate District 5).

Lang is seeking re-election to a second four-year term as he continues to legislate with a business-first approach, something he calls “the Butler County model.”

However, Cooke said that approach is wrong, who said he wants “to put the heart back in Ohio.”

Cooke moved to Oxford from the Washington, D.C., area just after Roe v. Wade was overturned in June 2022. Lang had been in office since 2003, first as a West Chester Twp. trustee before being appointed to the Ohio House in September 2017.

45th Ohio House District

With only early votes partially counted and no precincts reporting, incumbent Republican Rep. Jennifer Gross, of West Chester Twp., has 58.11% of the vote, while Landon Meador, of West Chester Twp., has 41.89%.

Gross is seeking her third two-year term in a district that includes West Chester, Ross, and Morgan townships, along with the city of Fairfield. Meador, finance manager for three car dealerships, is touting is youth (he’s 23) as a Gen-Z candidate.

Meador, a 2019 Lakota East graduate, said his first day in Columbus would include proposing a bill similar to one in Texas “that caps in-state medical students tuition costs to keep our health care workers in the state. We need to double our health care workforce in Ohio.

Gross, a 21-year Air Force veteran, said her top priority to seek a decrease in energy costs through easing up on regulations, and tackling inflation, which she said, “For my constituents, inflation is a major issue.” This involves, she said, addressing the fact that property taxes in Ohio rose dramatically.

46th Ohio House District

With only early votes partially counted and no precincts reporting, incumbent GOP Rep. Thomas Hall of Madison Twp. has 63.1% of the vote, while Democrat Benjamin McCall, of Liberty Twp., has 36.9%.

Hall is also seeking his third term in the statehouse, and said he wants to Columbus because “the job is not done in my opinion.” Property tax reform is at the top of his to-do list, calling it “the number one and most important reason I want to go back and fight for this district.”

McCall said if elected, his top priorities would be to reform funding for schools and townships, and mental and physical health needs. Voting rights is also a high on his list of things to accomplish.

Ohio House District 46 covers the northeast section of Butler County including Middletown and Monroe along with Madison, Liberty and St. Clair townships.

47th Ohio House District

With only early votes partially counted and no precincts reporting, Republican Diane Mullins, of Hanover Twp., has 60.12% of the vote, while Democrat Vanessa Cummings, of Oxford, ha 39.88%.

Mullins defeated incumbent state Rep. Sara Carruthers, R-Hamilton, in the March primary, did not respond to the Journal-News for a request for comments prior to Election Day, but her campaign Facebook page said “pro-life is a top priority of my core values, and belief system.”

Mullins did tell the newspaper in 2020 she was steadfast in also protecting Second Amendment rights.

Cummings said health care, education and economics, including the jump in property taxes, are issues she plans to address if elected. She also plans to look at wages for Ohio workers as wages have not kept up with inflation in a post-pandemic economy.

Both women are pastors of area churches, Mullins the co-pastor of Calvary Church on Jacksonburg Road in St. Clair Twp., and Cummings the pastor at Payne Chapel AME Church in Hamilton.

The 47th Ohio House District represents western and northern Butler County, including the cities of Hamilton and Oxford.

55th Ohio House District

With early votes tallied, and two of 93 precincts reporting, Republican Michelle Teska of Clearcreek Twp. has 69.2% of the vote, while Democrat Laura Marie Davis of Clearcreek Twp. has 30.8%.

Davis said she would focus on education, and affordable healthcare and housing while Teska would focus on economic growth, small businesses, crime and healthcare.

Both women are vying to succeed Rep. Scott Lipps, R-Franklin, in representing the 55th Ohio House District. Lipps is term limited and is serving his fourth two-year-term.

The 55th District includes all of northern Warren County, plus much of the county’s eastern and southeastern areas.

56th Ohio House District

With early votes tallied, and three of 87 precincts reporting, incumbent Rep. Adam Mathews of Lebanon has 59.9% of the vote, while Democrat Cleveland Canova, of Lebanon has 40.1%.

Mathews and Canova are vying to represent southwestern Warren County, including Lebanon and Mason for the next two years.

Mathews is a first-term representative has a staunch anti-abortion stance. In his first term, he has procured tens of millions in state funds to keep a premier tennis tournament in Mason and passing a straightforward good-governance bill to begin numbering state issues sequentially from here on out, among others.

Canova hopes to capitalize on progressive momentum in the district. The former American history teacher turned salesman said he believes he could turn the tide in the largely suburban district with the support of traditionally conservative voters who want to support abortion rights.