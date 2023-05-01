Election 2023: Ross, Edgewood district voters will decide levies on Tuesday

For more information on Ross Schools’ finances, its proposed tax hike and details on personnel and student program budget cuts go to the district’s website at rossrams.com and click on “financial update.”

On Tuesday’s ballot is a proposed 5-year, 9.44 mill emergency property tax increase. If approved, the new tax would increase the annual school tax for the owner of a $100,000 home by $330.

Edgewood City Schools voters face a different kind of levy vote. Officials are asking voters not for a property tax increase, but rather a 1% earned income tax they say is essential to staving off projected budget shortfalls for next school year and beyond.

The 1% earned income tax will not apply to residents on fixed incomes, such as retirees on pensions, but rather only those still earning incomes through employment.

Without the increased, local tax revenue, Edgewood would face budget reductions in personnel and programs though no discussions regarding the details of those have been held yet by district officials.

The district needs to cut more than $2 million now that support once provided through the COVID-19 pandemic has ended, said Superintendent Kelly Spivey. The district, she said, has the lowest per pupil spending among surrounding districts.

“With inflation costs being over 7% in the last year and 50% since the last levy, it is time for the voters to define what education will look like in their community. Without the passage of the 1% earned income, students won’t receive the education they deserve. In a short amount of time, the district will be forced to cut programming back to state minimums,” Spivey said in March.

Staff Writer Michael Clark contributed to this report.

SPECIAL ELECTION DETAILS

Tuesday is a Special Election Day for the following voter districts: Edgewood City Schools, Northwest Local Schools, Ross Local Schools, the City of Middletown, Liberty 24 and Oxford 4.

While the school district voters face levy vote and bond (Northwest) votes, the City of Middletown is asking residents to decide on electric and natural gas aggregation. Those in Liberty District 24 will vote on local liquor options for Costco Wholesale. Oxford District 4 voters will vote on two liquor options for Shell Gas Station, which is seeking one for wine and mixed beverage sales and one for Sunday sales.

For voting information go online to elections.bcohio.gov. Butler County polls are open 6:30 a.m.-7:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Coverage will follow at journal-news.com.