ELECTION 2023: Voters to choose from 5 Middletown school board candidates

MIDDLETOWN — Voters will have five candidates to choose from when they cast their votes Tuesday for the three seats on the Middletown Board of Education.

Those running include incumbents Board President Chris Urso, Anita Scheibert and Verlena Stewart and newcomers Charles Cokeley and Holly Snow. Stewart is filling the unexpired term of Michelle Novak.

Board members Todd Moore and Cathie Mulligan have two years remaining on their terms.

Several of the candidates said one of their goals is improving the district’s continued poor performance on the Ohio Department of Education annual review of the state’s public schools.

The state recently released the report card results and Middletown Schools, with an enrollment of about 6,200 students, continued its streak as one of the lowest-performing Butler County districts with an overall 2-star rating.

Charles Cokeley

Charles Cokeley said some Middletown residents, those he has met through youth sports and adult bowling leagues, convinced him to run for school board.

“The time is here,” said Cokeley,

That means it’s time to remove the “black cloud” hanging over the district, Cokeley said, referring to the district’s poor perception.

“We have a lot of great students but the bad stuff is hurting us,” he said. “We have to remove that and bring some light to the city. Too many families are sending their children to private schools. We have to reverse that.”

Cokeley, a sales and account manager, said he follows the data and when looking at the Middletown district, “it’s not been in our favor for quite a few years.”

Anita Scheibert

Anita Scheibert doesn’t want to see the momentum the district is enjoying to be derailed this election.

She praised former Superintendent Marlon Styles and his replacement, Deborah Houser, the district’s teachers and staff and the work of the school board.

“We have tried to find people who can move the vision forward,” said Scheibert, a retired teacher and counselor. “We have a good plan of action. We are on track. When you change the school board everything is uprooted. I’d hate to see that for consistency.”

There are “many challenges” in the district, according to Scheibert. She mentioned economics, joblessness and the transient population.

To address some of the shortcomings in the district, Scheibert would like to see more parent involvement. She said there are only so many hours in the day when students are in class. Parents need to use “simple stuff” to continue that learning at home, she said.

“Every move you make there is a possibility for learning,” she said.

Holly Snow

Holly Snow, who has seven children enrolled in the district, said she decided to run for office because she wants to see changes.

She wants the students to achieve higher scores on the state testing, the district to better manage its finances and to reduce bullying and the unfair disciplinary actions, she said.

Snow said the district shouldn’t have earmarked money that originally was proposed to build preschools at the Robert “Sonny” Hill Jr. Community Center to the transportation fund to build a bus garage.

“That doesn’t affect our students,” she said.

While the district has all new or remodeled school buildings, Snow said the district’s performance doesn’t match the “shiny new buildings.”

Also, she said, the district needs to address its disciplinary policy. When there is a fight in school, Snow said all students involved are disciplined, even if one student is being bullied.

“We need to find a solution,” she said. “We should not be punishing the victims.”

Verlena Stewart

In her first year on school board, Verlena Stewart said she “learned a great deal” about how the district operates.

She is hoping voters give her the opportunity to serve four more years. She has been a longtime Middletown resident with a lengthy volunteer and employment record.

“My heart is in the community,” she said when asked why she deserves voter support. “I want to see the kids supported and Middletown and the community do better.”

She also wants to see the district continue its “significant progress” as it relates to student progress. Before the COVID-19 pandemic three years ago, Stewart said students’ scores revealed they were making progress.

Then the pandemic arrived.

“We lost a lot of traction,” she said. “We got a lot of catching up to do.”

Chris Urso

Chris Urso is a cheerleader for the district.

He and his wife graduated from the Middletown district and their two children are enrolled in the district.

“I feel confident our kids are not being held back by perception,” Urso said. “We enjoy our life here. Our children are going to be successful.”

He said one of the board’s responsibilities is “creating a climate that permeates throughout the district.” That means being transparent, visible at community functions and serving as a conduit between families, their children and the district, he said.

Urso said it’s been “an honor” to serve as board president for eight years and he believes the district is in a position to take the next step forward.

“This is an important election,” he said.

MIDDLETOWN CITY SCHOOLS DISTRICT CANDIDATES

NAME: Charles Cokeley

EDUCATION: Earned his GED while serving in the U.S. Army

POLITICAL EXPERIENCE: None

CAREER: Sales and account management

FAMILY: Married with two children.

NAME: Anita Scheibert

EDUCATION: Bachelor’s degree in education from Miami University, master’s degree in counseling from Xavier University

POLITICAL EXPERIENCE: Served eight years on school board

CAREER: Retired elementary school teacher, counselor; working part-time at John XXIII Elementary School

FAMILY: Husband: Richard. Children: Gloria, Marianne, Alissa.

NAME: Holly Snow

EDUCATION: Attended University of Phoenix

POLITICAL EXPERIENCE: None

CAREER: Stay-at-home mom

FAMILY: Husband: James. Seven children.

NAME: Verlena Stewart

EDUCATION: Graduated from Miami University Middletown

POLITICAL EXPERIENCE: Served one year on the school board

CAREER: Executive director of Community Building Institute

FAMILY: Husband: Jimmy. Children: Cheri, Nina

NAME: Chris Urso

EDUCATION: Bachelor’s degree, master’s degree and PhD from Miami University

POLITICAL EXPERIENCE: Eight years on school board, all as president

CAREER: Success coach for undergraduate students at Miami University

FAMILY: Wife: Julie. Children: Evan, Claire.