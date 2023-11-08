ELECTION 2023: Mulligan leading in Middletown mayor race; West and Burg-Carter top two in council race

MIDDLETOWN — Two newcomers and one political veteran are leading in two Middletown City Council races, according to early, non-official results from the Butler and Warren county boards of elections.

Joe Mulligan, who served eight years on council, is leading in the mayor race, while Jennifer Burg-Carter and Steve West II are leading in the council race.

Six candidates are running for two open seats, and the crowded field does not include Vice Mayor Monica Thomas and longtime council member Tal Moon, who decided not to run for re-election. Mayor Nicole Condrey also isn’t running and two candidates are seeking her seat.

Once the council is seated in January, one of its first duties may be naming the replacement for Rodney Muterpsaw, who on Tuesday morning announced he’s resigning due to family health issues. During Tuesday’s City Council meeting, City Manager Paul Lolli indicated his preference for the current council to use its experience to select Muterspaw’s replacement.

No timeline was finalized at Tuesday’s meeting.

None of the six candidates has any political experience. There is a chance when council takes office in January, the five members will have two years of total experience with only Zack Ferrell serving two years.