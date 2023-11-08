ELECTION 2023: Longest-serving Lakota school board member trailing

With all precincts reporting, the longest-serving member of Lakota’s school board is trailing two other candidates. There are only two open seats on the board.

Since 2022, the board has been a high-profile and contentious focus among residents in the Lakota district, which spans both Liberty and West Chester townships. Much of the clashes have revolved around board member Darbi Boddy, who has another year to serve for her term.

Lakota Board of Education President Lynda O’Connor has been on the board since 2008. She’s often clashed with Boddy, and with 76 of 76 precincts reporting she is trailing incumbent Julie Shaffer and newcomer Douglas Horton.

Shaffer has 34.29% of the vote, and Horton has 29.38%, according to unofficial results. O’Connor had 18.94%.

Lakota is Butler County’s largest school system and the eighth-largest in Ohio, with more than 17,200 students.

HAMILTON SCHOOL BOARD

With all precincts reporting, there could be a recount to determine the second-place finisher on the Hamilton school board.

Candidate Dr. Joseph Copas is the leading vote-getter, according to unofficial election results. He has 30.46% of the vote. Incumbent school board member ShaQuila Mathews is seeking a second four-year term, and she is leading the rest of the candidates by a slim margin, according to unofficial results.

Mathews has 23.59% of the vote, and newcomer Robin Szary has 23.31%. Provisional ballots and late-arriving absentee ballots are not included in election night totals, so results will not be certified until Nov. 28. Once they are, the difference of 55 votes could trigger a recount.

The candidates are vying to be a part of the five-member board guiding the near-10,000 student district. Current school board member Steve Isgro did not seek re-election.

