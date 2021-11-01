Election 2021: Key races to watch in Butler County

Election Day is Tuesday, and although it’s a so-called “off-year,” ballots are full of local issues — and candidates — that will have a major impact on our communities.
The Journal-News will be watching election performance on Tuesday and the results coming in on election night to report the latest on the important races in Butler County.
Here’s a look at the stories the Journal-News has reported to preview the notable races in the county:
