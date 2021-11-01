journal-news logo
X

Election 2021: Key races to watch in Butler County

Credit: DaytonDailyNews

Caption

Credit: DaytonDailyNews

News
By Staff Report
15 minutes ago

Election Day is Tuesday, and although it’s a so-called “off-year,” ballots are full of local issues — and candidates — that will have a major impact on our communities.

The Journal-News will be watching election performance on Tuesday and the results coming in on election night to report the latest on the important races in Butler County.

Here’s a look at the stories the Journal-News has reported to preview the notable races in the county:

» Edgewood school board

» Fairfield Twp. trustees

» Fairfield mayor

» Hamilton City Council

» Lakota school board

» Liberty Twp. trustees

» Madison school board

» Middletown City Council

» West Chester Twp. trustees

In Other News
1
West Chester trustees divided on solving seniors’ space problem
2
Middletown receives $1.1M grant to improve water treatment plant, limit
3
Band performing in Fairfield called one you ‘need to know’
4
Things to do in Greater Cincinnati this week
5
HISTORICAL PHOTOS: Images from the ‘Remember When...’ column in the...

About the Author

Staff Report
© 2021 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top