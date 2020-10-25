Election 2020: What happens if you damage your ballot?

If a voter marks and returns more than one ballot, the elections board must count only the first ballot, according to the Secretary of State’s Office, which adds it is a felony to vote more than once in the same election.

Question: If I leave things blank on my ballot will it still count? Do I have to vote for a judge of the court of common pleas?

Answer: Your ballot and the votes you cast will get counted regardless of how many or few races you vote, Kelly said.

“If you want to vote just for the dog catcher, vote for that,” she said. “You don’t have to vote for anybody you don’t want to, you don’t have to vote every race. Every ballot will count — the races you voted for or didn’t vote for.”

Question: With early voting at county boards of election, what kind of turnout can we expect at the precincts on Election Day?

Answer: According to the Ohio Secretary of State, a third of all registered Ohio voters have requested to vote early and nearly triple the number of Ohioans are voting early in-person compared to the same time in 2016.

Despite record-setting early voting, the high turnout expected for the election overall coupled with the coronavirus pandemic may mean some voters will face lines at their precinct site on Election Day, Kelly said.

“I don’t think we’re going to have as long of lines as we thought we were going to have,” Kelly said. “We’re still probably looking at a little bit of a wait on the day of the election because of social distancing."

State and county elections officials have emphasizing early voting to “flatten” the number of voters on Election Day to relieve pressure on precinct workers and increase voter safety.

Kelly said overall voter turnout is expected to be above 70% in Montgomery County, which still means some voting locations, particularly ones where multiple precincts are consolidated, could still be busy.

“It it depends on the size of their precinct and what time they get there,” she said.

When you can vote early in person

Early in-person voting hours are uniform across Ohio’s counties.

Sunday, Oct. 25, 1 p.m.-5 p.m.

Monday-Friday, Oct. 26-Oct. 30, 8 a.m.-7 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 31, 8 a.m.-4 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 1, 1 p.m.-5 p.m.

Monday, Nov. 2, 8 a.m.-2 p.m.

Where to vote early in person

Butler County Board of Elections

1802 Princeton Road, Suite 600, Hamilton, OH 45011 Telephone: (513) 887-3700 Fax: (513) 887-5535 E-mail: butler@OhioSoS.gov Website: elections.bcohio.gov

Warren County Board of Elections

520 Justice Dr., Lebanon, OH 45036 Telephone: (513) 695-1358 Fax: (513) 695-2953 E-mail: wcboe@warrencountyohio.gov Website: vote.warrencountyohio.gov