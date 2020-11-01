Election 2020: Top 10 things to watch in Butler County on election day

2. Record turnout

Amid a pandemic, Americans and Ohioans have voted early in record numbers this election. Long lines might still be seen at the polls on Tuesday. Over 2 million Ohioans have already voted before Election Day but that leaves about 6 million registered voters who could show up to the polls. Montgomery County Board of Elections Director Jan Kelly said coronavirus precautions around distancing in the line and using fewer, spaced out machines will adversely impact wait times.

3. Results may take days or weeks

Election night results have never been final. But with Americans requesting mail-in ballots in record numbers, projections on that night might not be conclusive. Winners of some national, state or local races might not be clear until all the absentee and provisional ballots are counted.

4. Who will control the U.S. House and the Senate?

Currently, the Democrats control the House and the Republicans control the Senate. Whether a party comes out of this election controlling both chambers and the presidency or no party gains a trifecta will significantly impact the federal government’s ability to get things done. In the Senate, 23 Republican seats and 12 Democratic seats are up for election. In the House, all 435 seats are on the ballot.

5. Area congressional races to watch

Voters in the 8th Congressional District will have a similar choice as they did two years ago. Congressman Warren Davidson, R-Troy, and Democrat Vanessa Enoch, of West Chester Twp., are vying for the congressional seat just as they were in 2018. But voters will also see a spot for a certified write-in candidate, Isaac Reed of Hamilton. The district includes all of Butler, Clark, Darke, Miami and Preble counties with 723,000 residents.

It’s a three-way race for Ohio’s 1st Congressional district that represents all of Warren County and most of Hamilton County. U.S. Rep. Steve Chabot, R-Cincinnati, faces Democrat Kate Schroder, 43, of Cincinnati and Libertarian Kevin David Kahn, 51, of Sims Twp. in Hamilton County. This contest has also attracted a lot of money, with Chabot raising over $2.8 million and Schroder raising over $3.2 million.

6. Ohio Supreme Court could flip

The Ohio Supreme Court has been in Republican control for 35 years and is expected to settle any cases that arise next year from newly drawn congressional and legislative district maps. Incumbent Republicans Justices Judith French and Sharon Kennedy face Democrats Jennifer Brunner and John P. O’Donnell, respectively. If Brunner and O’Donnell win, Democrats will occupy four of the seven seats on the court. Currently, five seats are held by Republicans.

7. Statehouse races

Democrat Kathy Wyenandt, of Liberty Twp., Ohio Rep. George Lang, R-West Chester Twp., and certified write-in candidate Kent Keller, a Republican from Middletown, are competing for the 4th Ohio Senate seat, which represents most of Butler County. It has been the highest-profile local Statehouse race.

There are also three Ohio House seats in the area for this election.

There will be a challenged race this fall for the 51st Ohio House District, though only one name will be on the ballot. Incumbent Rep. Sara Carruthers, R-Hamilton, wasn’t challenged in the spring primary, and the Democratic Party did not put up a candidate. But the party did ask Johnny Hamilton, a Fairfield resident who previously ran for the seat in 2016 against then-incumbent Wes Retherford. Hamilton is a certified write-in candidate for the race.

Democrat Chuck Horn and Republican Jennifer Gross, both of West Chester Twp., are seeking to represent the 52nd Ohio House District. Middletown School Board member Michelle Novak and Madison Twp. Trustee Thomas Hall are seeking to succeed Rep. Candice Keller, R-Middletown, in the open 53rd Ohio House District, the largest in Butler County

8. Levies on the ballot

Voters face two levy questions each for Butler County and West Chester Twp.

County-wide, the Mental Health and Addiction Recovery Services Board and Council on Aging of Southwest Ohio are seeking renewal levies. Neither measure will increase taxes, officials said. The 1.3-mill Elderly Services Program levy costs $42 annually per $100,000 in property valuation and brings in $10 million. The cost for the 1-mill mental health and addiction services is $32 annually and garners $7.5 million.

West Chester Twp. has 2-mill levies for fire and police operations on the ballot. Township Finance Director Ken Keim told the Journal-News the increase would give the township a cushion so it might not have to go back to the voters again in five years.

9. Mason schools unique issue

Voters in Mason Schools are deciding on an unusual series of tax issues that backers pushed to prevent future referendums to repeal or reduce existing school levies.

“Mason For Kids” filed petitions earlier this year and placed nine issues on the Nov. 3 ballot that would reduce the nine existing school levies by 0.01-mills each.

The group, however, does not actually want voters to approve decreasing the levies. Instead, they want to keep funding where it is by having their own issues defeated. The fact that a mills change is on the ballot at all prevents another request to decrease to remove those levies for at least five years, which is their goal.

10. Will the HB6 racketeering scandal impact Ohio legislative races?

The largest public corruption case in Ohio’s history, a $60 million bribery scandal, is casting a shadow this election over alleged perpetrator state Rep. Larry Householder and those prosecutors say he worked to get elected in 2018 using bribe money. Despite pressure, Ohio legislators have not repealed House Bill 6, the controversial energy bailout at the center of the case.

Whether this scandal will impact the electoral chances this year of Republican representatives tied to Householder running for reelection or election to a different office like the state senate, remains to be seen. Householder faces four write-in candidates in the 72nd Ohio House District race.