Election 2020: Tight race in Ohio for Trump and Biden, new poll says

Former Vice President Democrat Joe Biden and Republican President Donald Trump are running neck and neck in Ohio — a state that Trump won by 8 percentage points in 2016, according to a new independent poll from Quinnipiac University.
“With six weeks to go until Election Day and most minds made up, Ohio could hinge on a sliver of likely voters who signal they may have a change of heart and the 4 percent who say they are unsure right now who they’ll back. At this point, it’s a toss-up,” said Quinnipiac University Polling Analyst Mary Snow in a written statement.
President Trump made two stops in Ohio this week, including a rally in Vandalia.
The survey of likely voters shows 48% support Biden while 47% support Trump. The margin of error of the poll is plus or minus 3 percentage points.
A Baldwin Wallace University Great Lakes Poll released this week shows Biden holds a commanding lead in Michigan and Wisconsin and is tied with Trump in Ohio and Pennsylvania. That poll surveyed self-identified likely voters.
Baldwin Wallace found between 33% and 49% plan to vote by mail and 88% report that they are somewhat or very confident their votes will be counted. Quinnipiac University pollsters found 35% of Ohio voters plan to cast ballots by mail and 16% say they’ll vote early in-person at their county boards of elections.
Baldwin Wallace pollsters also reported that Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine’s approval ratings for how he has handled the COVID-19 crisis have dropped 8 points since March but remain high at 72%.