Election 2020: Tight race in Ohio for Trump and Biden, new poll says

“With six weeks to go until Election Day and most minds made up, Ohio could hinge on a sliver of likely voters who signal they may have a change of heart and the 4 percent who say they are unsure right now who they’ll back. At this point, it’s a toss-up,” said Quinnipiac University Polling Analyst Mary Snow in a written statement.

President Trump made two stops in Ohio this week, including a rally in Vandalia.