Man in sinking vehicle saved by West Chester Twp. firefighter

A West Chester Twp. firefighter saved an elderly man who drove car into a pond Thursday evening, officials say.

A West Chester Twp. firefighter saved an elderly man who drove car into a pond Thursday evening, officials say. CONTRIBUTED/WEST CHESTER TWP.
Updated 46 minutes ago
A West Chester Twp. firefighter saved a man who drove car into a pond Thursday evening, according to township administrators.

West Chester Twp. crews were dispatched around 8:30 p.m. Thursday on reports of an elderly male, who drove his car into a pond directly across the street from fire station 74 at 8551 Beckett Road.

Crews were on the scene in seconds, but Lt. Tim Ludwig, an 18-year veteran firefighter, saw the quickly sinking vehicle. He put on an ice rescue suit and jumped into the pond, performing an emergency rescue, and pulling the man to safety.

Lt. Tim Ludwig, 18-year veteran firefighter (pictured middle), still in ice rescue suit. CONTRIBUTED/WEST CHESTER TWP.

The victim had mobility issues and was unable to exit the vehicle before the fire department arrived, according to township spokeswoman Brianna Wooten.

The man was conscious and taken to an area hospital for further medical evaluation Thursday evening, according to Wooten.

His condition and age were not known as of Friday morning.

“We want to thank our fire station 74 crew members, and our police department who responded to the scene so quickly,” she said.

About the Author

Bryn Dippold joined the Journal-News staff in March 2025 and primarily covers the city of Middletown. Previously, she was associate editor for Cincy Magazine and worked as freelance copyeditor for Cincinnati CityBeat. She has had bylines in Cincinnati Magazine, The News Record and UC News.