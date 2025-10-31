Man in sinking vehicle saved by West Chester Twp. firefighter

Crews were on the scene in seconds, but Lt. Tim Ludwig, an 18-year veteran firefighter, saw the quickly sinking vehicle. He put on an ice rescue suit and jumped into the pond, performing an emergency rescue, and pulling the man to safety.

The victim had mobility issues and was unable to exit the vehicle before the fire department arrived, according to township spokeswoman Brianna Wooten.

The man was conscious and taken to an area hospital for further medical evaluation Thursday evening, according to Wooten.

His condition and age were not known as of Friday morning.

“We want to thank our fire station 74 crew members, and our police department who responded to the scene so quickly,” she said.