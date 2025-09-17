Edgewood Schools community invited to Fall Spaghetti Dinner on Friday

In the spirit of tradition, Edgewood City Schools announced the return of the Fall Spaghetti Dinner from 5-7 p.m. Friday at the Edgewood Middle School, 5005 Ohio 73 in Trenton.
All Edgewood families, community and alumni are welcome to attend. The dinner will be prior to the home football game against Chaminade Julienne.
It includes pasta with marinara sauce, meatballs, tossed salad, garlic breadsticks, dessert and choice of drink.
Tickets are $10 for adults and $7 for children younger than 10. Tickets may be purchased online (includes a $1 fee). Tickets may be purchased from 8 a.m.-3 p.m. through Friday at Edgewood High School with cash only.
Tickets may also be bought at the gate the day of with cash only.
For more information, go to edgewoodschools.com.