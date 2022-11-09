BreakingNews
ELECTION RESULTS: Live updates on state and local races and issues
journal-news logo
X

Early results show Butler County’s only police levy to be contested; Fire levies well received

Credit: NICK GRAHAM / STAFF

Credit: NICK GRAHAM / STAFF

News
By Avery Kreemer
Updated 7 minutes ago
Tight contest in New Miami’s 5-mill additional police levy, Madison Twp.’s 3-mill additional fire levy

Unofficial, early reports from the Butler County Board of Elections show a tight contest for the county’s only police levy in New Miami, whereas fire and EMT levies across the county receive broad support after voters had their say on seven critical funding initiatives.

Voters in New Miami, who were able to cast votes on both a police and a fire levy on this year’s ballot, have so far favored the 2 mill fire levy renewal over the 5 mill additional police levy. The community’s voters had turned down a similar levy last year.

ExploreELECTION RESULTS: Live updates on state and local races and issues

So far, only one vote separates the New Miami police levy from an even split — early results show the community opposing the levy by a 49.15% to 50.85% split, out of the 60 votes reported.

Early tallies on New Miami’s fire levy shows voters are favoring renewed funding for the town’s fire and EMT services. So far, voters favor the levy by a 73.77% to 26.23% split.

Madison Twp.’s fire levy is also a tight contest, according to the early, unofficial results from the BOE. The 3-mill, additional fire levy is currently being favored by a 51.76% to 48.24% split.

The rest of the county’s fire levies, including those in College Corner, Millville, Reily Twp. and St. Clair Twp., are all broadly being favored, according to early results from the BOE.

In Other News
1
Butler County Commissioners race: Incumbent Carpenter leads over...
2
Ross, Talawanda school levies losing in initial election vote tallies
3
Early voting shows Butler County Children Services levy passing
4
Butler County auditor’s race: Reynolds leading in early unofficial...
5
Butler County’s incumbent state lawmakers leading with early votes...

About the Author

© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top