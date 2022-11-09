Early results show Butler County’s only police levy to be contested; Fire levies well received

Voters in New Miami, who were able to cast votes on both a police and a fire levy on this year’s ballot, have so far favored the 2 mill fire levy renewal over the 5 mill additional police levy. The community’s voters had turned down a similar levy last year.

So far, only one vote separates the New Miami police levy from an even split — early results show the community opposing the levy by a 49.15% to 50.85% split, out of the 60 votes reported.