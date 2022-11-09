Early results show Butler County’s only police levy to be contested; Fire levies well received

Unofficial, early reports from the Butler County Board of Elections show a tight contest for the county’s only police levy in New Miami, whereas fire and EMT levies across the county receive broad support after voters had their say on seven critical funding initiatives.
Voters in New Miami, who were able to cast votes on both a police and a fire levy on this year’s ballot, have so far favored the 2 mill fire levy renewal over the 5 mill additional police levy. The community’s voters had turned down a similar levy last year.
So far, only one vote separates the New Miami police levy from an even split — early results show the community opposing the levy by a 49.15% to 50.85% split, out of the 60 votes reported.
Early tallies on New Miami’s fire levy shows voters are favoring renewed funding for the town’s fire and EMT services. So far, voters favor the levy by a 73.77% to 26.23% split.
Madison Twp.’s fire levy is also a tight contest, according to the early, unofficial results from the BOE. The 3-mill, additional fire levy is currently being favored by a 51.76% to 48.24% split.
The rest of the county’s fire levies, including those in College Corner, Millville, Reily Twp. and St. Clair Twp., are all broadly being favored, according to early results from the BOE.
