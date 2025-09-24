Early Berd’s in Hamilton expected to open by end of 2025

Early Berd’s will be something Hamilton doesn’t really have, said owner Logan Fitzwater: A seven-day-a-week breakfast and brunch restaurant.

Though the plan was to open this past summer, Fitzwater, the stepson of Matt Berding, the owner of Berd’s Grill and Bar in Fairfield, plans to open the restaurant at 202 N. Third St. by the end of this year.

“It’s the opportunity presenting itself,” said the 2021 Badin High School graduate. “I looked at a couple of other spots, and it really didn’t work logistically.”

The location is where Neal’s Famous BBQ operated on the edge of German Village. When Neal’s closed, focusing on the Eaton Avenue location, Fitzwater felt it was the ideal spot for this type of restaurant.

Early Berd’s will open at the corner of North Third and Dayton Streets, a few minutes’ walk from downtown Hamilton and the city and county government buildings, and the Marcum Apartments. It’s also adjacent to the Third + Dayton mixed-use building, which has small businesses and apartments, and the future apartment building that will be in the former YWCA building.

Though he’ll be just 23 in December, Fitzwater did have a restaurant education working for his stepfather, Matt Berding, owner of Berd’s Grill and Bar in Fairfield.

“I’ve really enjoyed the kitchen and restaurant lifestyle, that work environment,” Fitzwater said.

Early Berd’s will serve American breakfast options, but there will be a European cafe vibe. The food will be more farm-to-table and healthier alternatives, and the goal is to have all vendors be local or regional.

The menu has not yet been established, but although Fitzwater cannot say what options will cost, he said they will be reasonable. When the restaurant opens, the hours to start would be 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. weekdays and 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. weekends. They could fluctuate based on customer trends and requests.

Toni Salem, a co-owner of Pour House on Riverfront Plaza, has known Fitzwater for years and sees the restaurant as a need, as there isn’t a dedicated breakfast spot in the city. He’s also a young investor in the city, which is good to see happen, she said.

“He’s very focused,” Salem said. “He’s a very old spirit in a young kid and got a great thing going.”

Fitzwater, a botany major at Miami University, said he put his education on hold to focus on opening the restaurant in his hometown.

“If I were to invest in any community, it would be my hometown,” he said. Though the nerves keep him up later at night than he should, Fitzwater said, “It’s a nervous excitement.”

“I hope for the best, but I’ll open and see where it takes me,” he said. “It’s never anything I set out to do, but as I said, the opportunity presented itself.”

