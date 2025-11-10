Duke Energy commercial solar farm will be on 260 acres in Trenton

Construction has not yet started but is slated for early 2028, according to Director of Public Affairs and Communications for Duke Energy OH/KY John Juech.

Juech said the solar farm, which has been in the works for seven years, is “separate and distinct” from the data center planned for Trenton and will not provide power for it.

Power generated at the 125,000-panel solar farm will be used for Duke Energy Kentucky customers, according to Juech.

The price for the project is not known currently and will depend on tax credits, panel prices and other factors.