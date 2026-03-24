Driver indicted for 6‑vehicle Liberty Twp. crash that injured 8

The crash occurred at 9:30 p.m. July 5, 2025 in Liberty Twp. at the intersection of Cincinnati-Dayton Road, Hamilton-Mason Road and Liberty Way. Six vehicles were involved in the crash, according to the traffic crash report.

The report said Graves was driving west on Liberty Way approaching Cincinnati-Dayton Road when he failed to stop for a red light. His vehicle struck another car in the rear passenger side, then continued west, hitting each additional vehicle, including two head‑on.

At the time of the crash, Graves was reportedly driving at the posted 45 mph speed limit.

The roadway was shut down for about 45 minutes.

Graves was transported by Liberty Twp. fire personnel to UC Health West Chester Hospital for treatment of a suspected minor injury.

There were 16 people across the six vehicles, including Graves. Three occupants — a 26‑year‑old man, a 22‑year‑old woman and a 16‑year‑old girl who was riding in Graves’ vehicle — were taken to area hospitals with suspected serious injuries.

Five others were transported with possible injuries: a 54‑year‑old man, 40‑year‑old woman, 17‑year‑old boy, 13‑year‑old girl and 2‑year‑old boy. Seven occupants were uninjured, according to the report.

Liberty Twp., West Chester Twp. and Mason fire and EMS crews responded to the scene.