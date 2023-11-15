Driver in crash on Eaton Road flown to hospital

A serious crash on a Wayne Twp. road Wednesday morning involved one driver.

The call came in just before 6 a.m. to the incident on Eaton Road near Taylor School Road, and one person was transported to the hospital by Care Flight. Dispatch said the driver apparently went into a tree.

No other details have been provided.

