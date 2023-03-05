Driver crashes into Tano Bistro in Hamilton

Tano Bistro at Marcum Apartments in Hamilton is damaged after a driver backed his vehicle through the front windows.
The incident at 150 Riverfront Plaza happened around 10:30 a.m. Sunday. Tyler McCleary, the director of operations at Tano, said one person was injured and taken to the hospital, though his injuries were minor.
That man was sitting by the windows when the incident happened. Tano was open for brunch.
McCleary said the car went over two curbs.
“Everyone involved has been gracious and helpful — both the driver and the person injured, and those who were here,” McCleary told the Journal-News.
He said the kitchen staff reported the crash sounded like breaking dishes, and they were surprised to go to the dining area to see the car there.
Tano Bistro is on the first floor of the building at the corner nearest to the main entrance of Marcum Park. It is closed for business on Sunday, but McCleary said they expect to reopen Monday, after the building is repaired.
It was not made known what led to the crash or whether any charges will be filed.
