Driver crashes into Tano Bistro in Hamilton

He said the kitchen staff reported the crash sounded like breaking dishes, and they were surprised to go to the dining area to see the car there.

Tano Bistro is on the first floor of the building at the corner nearest to the main entrance of Marcum Park. It is closed for business on Sunday, but McCleary said they expect to reopen Monday, after the building is repaired.

It was not made known what led to the crash or whether any charges will be filed.