BreakingNews
Driver crashes into Liberty Center apartments
X

Driver crashes into Liberty Center apartments

News
By
45 minutes ago

LIBERTY TWP. — First responders were called to Liberty Center before 10 a.m. Thursday for a report of a vehicle into a building.

A silver Honda Element crashed into the Obisidian apartments at 7065 Foundry Row. Initial scanner traffic about the incident indicated there may have been minor injuries.

Officials have not confirmed that nor said what may have led to the crash.

This content will be updated when more is known.

In Other News
1
Another upscale hotel planned for Hamilton
2
Monroe takes next step toward allowing 219-home Stonybrook development
3
Raise a glass to remember fallen Hamilton firefighter at local brewery
4
Taylor Swift frenzy in Cincy begins: People were in line for merch...
5
Middletown residents express concerns about gun violence, loose dogs...

About the Author

Follow Michael D. Clark on facebookFollow Michael D. Clark on twitter

Michael Clark has covered northern Greater Cincinnati K-12 schools for more than two decades. Schools – whether they be public or private or post-secondary – are often the centerpieces of communities. This is especially true for Ohio’s Butler and southern Warren counties, two of the most populous and fastest growing areas in the state.

© 2023 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top