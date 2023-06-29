Driver crashes into Liberty Center apartments

LIBERTY TWP. — First responders were called to Liberty Center before 10 a.m. Thursday for a report of a vehicle into a building.
A silver Honda Element crashed into the Obisidian apartments at 7065 Foundry Row. Initial scanner traffic about the incident indicated there may have been minor injuries.
Officials have not confirmed that nor said what may have led to the crash.
This content will be updated when more is known.
