Driver cited for OVI after crashing into tombstone at Butler County cemetery

A driver, allegedly under the influence of alcohol, lost control of his vehicle, recently drove into an Oxford cemetery, struck a tombstone, went airborne and rolled over before coming to rest near a tree.
Police were called to the scene at 10:27 p.m. Aug. 1.
The driver was identified as a 27-year-old man. He was helped from the vehicle with apparent minor injuries and blood coming from his fingers, mouth, back of his head and leg. The officer reported a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage on the driver’s breath, detected from several feet away. He was helped to a responding life squad vehicle, with difficulty walking. He reportedly had glassy eyes.
A witness was on the scene saying he had followed the driver on Church Street saying the vehicle had struck a curb and was operating in a conspicuous manner. He said the driver turned onto North Elm Street and he continued on Church but turned north on North Locust to see the vehicle on West Withrow at approximately 50 mph. He failed to stop at the stop sign and crossed into the cemetery at a high rate of speed, the witness told the officer.
He said the driver was alone in the vehicle.
The driver was taken to McCullough-Hyde Memorial Hospital where he admitted drinking a “sky tower” of beer that evening but could not remember anything after that until waking up in the emergency room. He was described as not making sense and contradicting himself.
The driver agreed to drawing a blood sample for testing at a lab.
He was cited of operating a vehicle intoxicated, reckless operation, the stop sign violation and a seatbelt violation. An estimate of damage to the cemetery was not yet available at the time of the report.