Driver cited for OVI after crashing into tombstone at Butler County cemetery

A witness was on the scene saying he had followed the driver on Church Street saying the vehicle had struck a curb and was operating in a conspicuous manner. He said the driver turned onto North Elm Street and he continued on Church but turned north on North Locust to see the vehicle on West Withrow at approximately 50 mph. He failed to stop at the stop sign and crossed into the cemetery at a high rate of speed, the witness told the officer.

He said the driver was alone in the vehicle.