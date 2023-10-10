Downtown revitalization concepts presented to Mason residents, business leaders

WARREN COUNTY — The revitalization of Mason’s downtown area is the focus of the Mason Mile committee that has presented seven concepts, including a vision of new businesses, office space and residential areas.

The goals is to tie together the area along and around Ohio 42 from Heritage Oak Park to south of Tylersville Road. The community’s input from the workshop is now being incorporated to help refine the concept.

Presented ideas showed various sections of the Mason Mile as unique but linked together.

“These are different areas with different characters (buildings and property) and different needs,” said Randall Gross, a representative of lead consultant Randall Gross Development Economics (RDGE).

Speaking to more than 100 residents, local business owners and city officials, Gross emphasized the concepts were ideas for discussion based on economic research, surveys and comments from more than 1,100 stakeholders, and the current configuration of the area, and not final plans or recommendations.

Gross said that while the maps may show projected uses for some properties, these were not an attempt to dictate what comes next.

“However, in many cases we showed these concepts to property owners and found that they had similar ideas for future uses or redevelopment of their property,” he said.

The concepts include:

• Developing office, retail or residential space to connect the Mason Municipal campus and schools to the downtown area. This would also provide a gateway to downtown along Mason-Montgomery Road.

• An amphitheater that would attract area residents to the Mason Mile and provide a permanent setting for public music and theatrical performances. Several possible locations were shown in the northeast section of downtown, though many of the attendees encouraged the consultants to consider other sites.

• Development of the Main Street/Mason-Montgomery Road corner that could include office, retail and residential areas along with open space. Gross emphasized that development should complement and fit in with the homes and businesses already near this area.

• Redevelopment of the area near downtown plaza, where Music in Mason is hosted. This might include more public space, additional retail and housing, while creating ways to better integrate the Mason Library into the central downtown section.

• Adding or repurposing office and commercial space in several areas to bring more people to the Mason Mile each day. This includes sections of Ohio 42 north of Tylersville Road as well as property at North West Street and Buehrle Drive, currently used as boat and RV storage.

• Development of a walking/biking trail along Muddy Creek which loops around the downtown area. This could also open up several properties for additional housing.

Because walkability of the area was a high priority in the community surveys, Gross and design consultants from BLDG of Northern Kentucky said that designs should enhance that experience. Gross said, “We define walkability as locations that are no more than 10 to 15 minutes apart. That distance seems much longer when walking past parking lots or empty buildings or long stretches of empty sidewalk. Putting buildings close the road with parking behind, for instance, gives pedestrians the chance to window shop along the way.”

The next step in the process, he said, was for residents and business owners to continue to provide feedback on the concepts before a formal strategic plan is developed.

People have responded enthusiastically — and sometimes critically — to the plans.

Nancy Hoon, who grew up in Mason and returned after some years away said, “This is my town, my roots. To have that community input into what people want to see is important.”

More details

Additional details about the concepts will be available at MaketheMile.com. For more information, contact the Mason-Deerfield Township Community Development Corporation at connect@madecdc.org.