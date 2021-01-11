Donated Facebook Portals help connect Middletown patients experiencing ‘extreme hardships’

Geri Lynn Maples, of Middletown, serves as director of the Blue Star Families Dayton chapter that was founded in 2020. Since then, the chapter that serves military families and includes veterans and civilian members, have grown from 500 to 1,400.

She said Facebook Portals were donated to Veterans Affairs medical facilities in Dayton and Cincinnati and she decided to donate 44 to Atrium. Her husband Robert served in the Ohio Army National Guard in Iraq from 2003-2004 and was injured, she said.

She said it was difficult to communicate with him when he was being treated for his injuries, but COVID-19 has created “a completely worse, unimaginable” situation for families whose relatives are hospitalized.

She delivered the portals with Middletown Mayor Nicole Condrey and talked to the hospital’s president, Dr. Keith Bricking and its chaplain, Ed Bastien. They told her about some of the hardships COVID-19 has created for patients and their families.

“That’s when I knew this was the right thing to do,” she said of the donation.