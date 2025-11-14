Donate to Food Relief to help those hungry in our community

More than 107,000 people in Butler, Warren, Preble, Darke and Miami counties face food insecurity — unsure where their next meal will come from.

At the Journal-News, we believe everyone deserves a place at the table. Giving to our Food Relief fundraising partnership with Shared Harvest Foodbank helps make that possible. Your gift doesn’t just provide food — it tells our neighbors they are valued, seen, and heard.

Here’s why your support matters:

Every $1 provides 8 meals for a person in need.

for a person in need. Last year, Shared Harvest distributed over 11 million pounds of food through 112 local pantries, soup kitchens and shelters.

through 112 local pantries, soup kitchens and shelters. Every penny you give stays local and goes directly to food rescue efforts and wholesale food purchases for families in our communities.

For more than 40 years, our readers have shown the power of community by supporting Holiday Food Relief. Last year, you helped provide hundreds of thousands of meals. This year, as food costs rise and access becomes harder for many families, your generosity is needed more than ever.

Please join us in making sure no one is left out this holiday season.

How to give:

Online: www.Journal-News.com/foodrelief (or scan the QR code in today’s paper)

By mail: Send a check to Holiday Food Relief, Shared Harvest Food Bank, 5901 Dixie Hwy, Fairfield, OH 45014

With envelopes: Included in the Sunday, Nov. 16 Journal-News and again on Nov. 23, Dec. 14, and Dec. 28.

Your donation is tax-deductible and makes an immediate impact. Together, we can ensure that every neighbor has a place at the table.

Thank you for your compassion and generosity.

Sincerely,

Rob Rohr

President & Publisher

Journal-News