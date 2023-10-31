Does your local business have a unique holiday item for sale? Tell us about it

The Journal-News is seeking information from local small business owners: We want to share a local gift ideas guide with our readers. What unique gifts are available for purchase in your shop in Butler and Warren counties?
To submit information about your store, click this Google Form link. If you have any trouble with it, feel free to instead email journalnews@coxinc.com.
The deadline for submissions is Nov. 9, 2023.
Do you manage a venue or organization that is hosting a holiday event open to the public? Email that information to us or visit journal-news.com/events.
