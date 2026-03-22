Does the risk for suicide change by season of the year?

However, the data shows that we must be working to reduce suicide risk year-round.

In fact, the lowest daily average suicide rates nationwide are during the fall and winter, according to 2023 data from the CDC. I wanted to understand if that holds true in Butler County, so I reached out to the Butler County Coroner’s office for suicide death statistics over the last 10 years.

I performed a statistical analysis by seasons grouped in three-month increments: December-January-February as winter, March-April-May as spring, June-July-August as summer and September-October-November for fall.

I found that the Butler County data did not show any difference in the number of suicide death by seasons of the year. This means the risk for suicide deaths in Butler County is not affected by the seasons – at least in a statistically significant way.

Furthermore, things associated with those seasons taken together as a whole – such as the weather, holidays, daylight hours, and the ability to do things outside ­– resulted in no difference in the number of suicide deaths in Butler County.

Research indicates that the most significant risk factors are challenges people face all year round. People are more likely to die by suicide if they have made a previous attempt or engaged in self-harm. Those with mental health or personality disorder, or are struggling with addiction, are also at elevated risk.

The likelihood goes up when people have access to lethal means, have a family history of suicide, or have endured personal trauma. People who are unemployed or experiencing financial distress are at higher risk, as are those who are chronically ill or in pain. We also see higher rates of suicide among middle-aged men or people who are experiencing gambling addiction.

Although these factors increase a person’s risk, taken alone they are only weak to moderate in their ability to precisely predict who may die by suicide. Clusters of factors taken together may hold more weight but should certainly not be seen as inevitable.

When assessing someone’s risk for suicide, it’s also important to consider what we call “protective factors” such as their safety supports, whether they are receiving treatment for a mental disorder, and their level of social support also.

That is why the Butler County Mental Health and Addiction Recovery Services Board funds programs that will reduce the risk factors. For example, the Butler County Crisis Hotline is available 24/7, 365 for people in crisis. The Mobile Crisis Team goes directly to the people in need. We also support a number of providers in our local system who specialize in strengthening protective factors through counseling, treatment, peer support and education – and offer a sliding scale fee to support county residents who need financial assistance for services.

Lastly and importantly, if you think someone is at risk of suicide, please reach out to the Butler County Crisis Hotline (844-4CRISIS), 988, call 911 or take them to a hospital emergency room for evaluation. It is always better to be safe than sorry in these situations.

Dr. Scott Rasmus is the Executive Director for the Butler County Mental Health and Addiction Recovery Services Board.