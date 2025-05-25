1 person ejected from vehicle in three-vehicle crash in Hamilton

One person was transported to the hospital Saturday after being ejected from a vehicle in a multi-vehicle crash in Hamilton, Butler County Dispatch said.
The crash occurred around 1:50 p.m. at the intersection of State Route 4 and State Route 129 in Hamilton.
Dispatch said three vehicles were involved in the crash, and at least 1 person was ejected from a vehicle. That person was transported to the hospital, dispatch said.
Dispatch did not say how many people were injured or if the crash was fatal.
