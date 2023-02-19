Dish Wireless to lease space on top of Monroe water tower

MONROE — The top of one of Monroe’s water towers is getting to be a popular place for communications equipment.
Last week, City Council unanimously approved a resolution authorizing City Manager Bill Brock to enter into a site lease agreement between the city and Dish Wireless LLC. for the placement of equipment on the water tank at 580 South Main St.
The legislation passed 6-0 with council member Ben Wagner excused from the meeting.
The lease is for six, five-year terms for a total of 30 years with the city receiving $25,000 that first year with a 3% annual increase. A one-time payment within 60 days of lease execution of $5,000 will be paid to the city, according to records.
Dish traditionally offers to pay its landlords less than other wireless carriers in the market and often in Ohio has agreed to annual rents below $12,000 a year, according to Monroe documents.
T-Mobile/Sprint has an existing lease agreement with the city for the use of a portion of the South Main Street Water Tower, Brock said.
Dish will pay all of its ongoing utility costs for its site operations and will be separately metered at the site, the city said. The company will carry a minimum of $5 million in liability insurance covering its operations at the site and such insurance may be increased upon the city’s request every five years.
Vice Mayor Christine McElfresh asked whether Dish would be responsible for any repairs. Brock said the company must handle all repairs, construction and installation costs.
