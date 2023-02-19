Dish Wireless to lease space on top of Monroe water tower

T-Mobile/Sprint has an existing lease agreement with the city for the use of a portion of the South Main Street Water Tower, Brock said.

Dish will pay all of its ongoing utility costs for its site operations and will be separately metered at the site, the city said. The company will carry a minimum of $5 million in liability insurance covering its operations at the site and such insurance may be increased upon the city’s request every five years.

Vice Mayor Christine McElfresh asked whether Dish would be responsible for any repairs. Brock said the company must handle all repairs, construction and installation costs.