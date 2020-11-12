DeWine: We need to consider Biden as president-elect

Explore Few legal wins so far as Trump team hunts for proof of fraud

DeWine added that he didn’t know the details of the president’s case and that his main concern is the coronavirus pandemic.

“Look, I’m worried about this virus, I’m not looking at what the merits of the case are," he said to CNN. “It would appear that Joe Biden is going to be the next president of the United States.”

Ahead of Election Day, the governor addressed Ohioans in an open letter, calling them to unite to battle the pandemic regardless of who won the election.

“Today, and for some time to come, we also share a common enemy–one that cares not whether we voted for Donald Trump or Joe Biden; an enemy that is relentless and clearly on the march," he said. “This enemy has invaded our nation, stealing nearly 230,000 American lives and at least 5,300 Ohio lives — all on our own soil.”