DeWine addresses name-calling during debate, condemns hate groups

DeWine also discussed the election process, saying that Ohio “will not tolerate any interference in this sacred process.”

“This system, this bi-partisan system, has worked in the past and it will work again,” he said.

He reminded Ohioans that Monday is last day to register to vote.

Polls will be open on Election Day, but people can take advantage of early voting as soon as Tuesday.

Secretary of State Frank LaRose sent absentee ballot request forms to all registered voters. Ohioans can fill it out and return it, or, if they lose the form, they can download new one at voteohio.gov.

DeWine also discussed the peaceful transition of power, saying “however hotly contested these races have been...when the results are in people will accept it. Might not like it. But we’re Americans. We accept it.”