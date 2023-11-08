Developer: Central Connections property worth about $800K

MIDDLETOWN — Those in charge of guiding the city how to best handle the operations at Central Connections heard some numbing numbers Monday afternoon.

Lenny Robinson, an accomplished commercial developer in Middletown, was asked by city leaders to tour the senior center property and provide professional guidance to the group.

After comparing the Central Avenue property and building on Central Avenue to a comparable property that has sold in the area, Robinson said Central Connections is worth about $800,000, or $1 million less than the city paid Middletown Senior Citizens Inc. for the property last month with American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds.

The property was appraised for $2.3 million by the Butler County Auditor’s Office even before the $1.5 million renovations.

If the city decides to turn the building into an event center and rent it for weddings, anniversaries and other parties, it would need to invest $400,000 to $500,000 to make it competitive with other wedding venues, Robinson said.

“You have to dress this up to meet what people want today,” he said.

A lot of that expense, he said, would include adding about 200 parking spaces to the 115 spaces. He said one parking space is needed for every two people, and he was told Central Connections has a 600-person capacity.

When the group asked deeper questions, Robinson said: “There are so many unknowns.”

Then he added: “There is a lot of good here.”

Bob Nolan, a business consultant and tax specialist, asked Robinson how much it would cost to construct a similar sized building like Central Connections. Then Nolan told Robinson it would cost more than $2 million.

“I see a lot of right,” Nolan said.

The city also is considering leasing the property, according to City Manager Paul Lolli.

Lolli said Robinson’s presentation was “a lot to digest,” and the city is seeking input from another developer and restaurant owner.

Some in the group expressed concern that they would make a recommendation for the best use of the business, then City Council would reject their opinions. Lolli said he was “very confident” that council members would “put a lot of stake” into the group’s recommendation.

The goal of the task force, according to Lolli, is to create a plan for the property at 3907 Central Ave., then present legislation to City Council for approval early next year. By that time, council will have four new members.

The “end game” goal is for the city to get out of operating the center, according to Lolli.

Lolli stressed that providing “mission critical” services to seniors is “an absolute priority.”

One person in the group suggested contacting the larger, local churches in Middletown to see if they would have room for the seniors to meet socially and receive medical testing.

Central Connections found itself in financial difficulty after Diane Rodgers, former executive director, was terminated in July. She is under investigation for possible theft, though no charges have been filed, according to Middletown police.

Middletown residents have invested in the center twice. Voters approved two five-year, 1-mill senior levies that generated $7 million to provide or maintain senior services at the center. The levy expired on Dec. 31, 2022 after 10 years.

Counting the $1.8 million purchase price, $8.8 million in taxpayers’ money has been spent on the center in the last 11 years.