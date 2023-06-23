Days 2 and 3 of the Whimmydiddle at RiversEdge: What to know

The festival line-up at Whimmydiddle, presented by IBEW Local 648, is packed with spectacular talent from highly sought after newcomers to seasoned stars.

John R. Miller headlined on Thursday and Little Texas headline today. The popular band 49 Winchester will headline the show Saturday to close out a huge weekend of country music at RiversEdge Amphitheater in Hamilton.

“A lot of these names are touring the country, playing at bigger music festivals, and they are going to make a stop in Hamilton,” said Adam Helms, director of Resident Services for the City of Hamilton and the producer of Whimmydiddle.

Whimmydiddle is free and the gates open at 6 p.m. today. On Saturday, the gates will open at 5:30 p.m. and the music will start at 6:30 p.m. For more information and a complete schedule of the line-up, go online to whimmydiddle.com.

“We wanted to make it accessible for everybody, and still feature some really outstanding, emerging talent, along with local legends, Little Texas. So, for a free show this is tough to beat. It’s going to be a great weekend of music in Hamilton on Thursday, Friday and Saturday,” Helms said.

Today’s lineup also features the Michelle Robinson Band at 7 p.m. Saturday’s shows include The Mountain Grass Unit opening ay 6:30 p.m., followed by Drayton Farley at 7:45 p.m. and 49 Winchester at 9 p.m.

With a mix of country sounds at the core of Whimmydiddle, artists have presented a variety of musical styles from roots, progressive bluegrass and Americana to rock-blues and more.

The event has drawn more than 3,000 people to the park in one night. In 2019, concertgoers traveled from more than 17 different states for Whimmydiddle. IBEW Local 648 has sponsored Whimmydiddle since the festival’s inception.

FRIDAY LINEUP

7 p.m. Michelle Robinson Band

9 p.m. Little Texas

SATURDAY LUNEUP

6:30 p.m. The Mountain Grass Unit

7:45 p.m. Drayton Farley

9 p.m. 49 Winchester