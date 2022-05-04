BreakingNews
ELECTION RESULTS: Winners of local, state races and issues
Davidson wins Republican nomination for U.S. House in Ohio’s 8th Congressional District

Congressman Warren Davidson. STAFF FILE PHOTO

Congressman Warren Davidson. STAFF FILE PHOTO

By Journal-News Staff
1 hour ago

Incumbent U.S. Rep. Warren Davidson, R-Troy has won the Republican nomination for the U.S. House of Representative’s Ohio 8th Congressional District.

Davidson ran against Republican challenger Phil Heimlich, former Hamilton County commissioner and Cincinnati city councilman.

“I’m honored to have the overwhelming support of the Republicans in the newly drawn 8th Congressional District. I look forward to the November election and the opportunity to continue to fight against the radical left on behalf of the people of Ohio,” Davidson said Tuesday night.

He will face Democrat Vanessa Enoch in the November election, who was unopposed in the primary.

Beginning in 2023, the 8th Congressional District, as it stands now, the winner in November will represent all of Butler, Darke, and Preble counties and parts of Hamilton and Miami counties. The district will no longer contain Clark County and the southernmost portion of Mercer County.

Staff Writer Josh Sweigart contributed to this report.

