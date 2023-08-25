Data shows Cincinnati is experiencing 15 more summer days above normal temperatures

CINCINNATI — With a large swath of the United States in the middle of a heatwave, weather experts say citizens have to do their part to stop the trend by fighting global warming.

Data from Climate Central, a nonprofit comprised of independent scientists and communicators who research climate change and its impact on the global population, shows Cincinnati is experiencing 15 more summer days above normal temperatures. Its Climate Shift Index shows Thursday’s and Friday’s warmer low temperatures have been made five times more likely because of climate change.

“It’s the cause of the most weather-related fatalities across the country,” Climate Central Meteorologist Lauren Casey said.

High temperatures and oppressive humidity are smothering the Tri-State. People tend to worry about daytime temps, but Casey said people should be worried about the nighttime.

“It’s not as bombastic as 100 degrees, but hot nights are associated with significant increases in heat-related mortality,” Casey said.

According to Climate Central, the daily low temperatures around Cincinnati have gotten 2.6 degrees hotter since 1970. CDC data shows on Tuesday the region saw a sharp increase in the rate of emergency room visits because of heat-related illness.

“Exposure to heat, extreme heat or prolonged extreme heat makes it difficult for our bodies to cool off,” Casey said. “That can result in heat-related illnesses, heat cramps, heat exhaustion and heat stroke, which can be fatal.”

Cincinnati leaders say they are doing their part to be environmentally responsible.

“Because climate change is something that is man-made, it is our behavior that has gotten us here, and so it will be our behavior that helps us to mitigate the impacts that we’re seeing today,” Councilwoman Meeka Owens said.

Owens is leading the effort to keep Cincinnati cooler with the city’s Green Plan. Especially areas like Over-the-Rhine, Bond Hill and Norwood. Federal data shows they’re experiencing hotter temperatures than their suburban counterparts.

“It is disproportionately impacting Black communities, brown communities, lower-income communities because maybe there’s more impervious surfaces there, more vacant buildings there, more empty, you know, empty parking lots, less green space, less tree canopy,” Owens said.

Cincinnati’s Green Plan advocates for things like increasing tree cover and giving more access to red bikes to decrease emissions. Data in 2020 showed the city boosted its tree canopy by 43%, showing the small things can add up.

“We have a responsibility, not only a fiduciary responsibility to see impact in the city with taxpayer dollars, but we have a moral responsibility to do what’s right,” Owens said.

Weekend weather

Saturday will be mostly sunny and warm, with highs around 86 degrees, followed by a partly cloudy, cool night with lows around 62 degrees.

On Sunday, it will be mostly sunny with a high around 81 degrees. It will be mostly clear overnight with a low around 60 degrees.