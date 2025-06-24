Cruise In for Kids car show raises funds for Joe Nuxhall Miracle League Fields

From 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., cars, trucks, and motorcycles of all years and makes will be on display at the baseball complex, 4850 Groh Lane, in Fairfield. There is no admission fee.

“If you want to come out and see some great cars and be with us, this is a great community event and it helps us raise money,’’ said Tyler Bradshaw, executive director of The Nuxhall Foundation.

In the past 10 years, the event has raised more than $170,000, Bradshaw said. That money is used to maintain the fields and make improvements to the complex including the 18-hole, accessible mini-golf course, video board and sound system.

Registration will be held from 9 a.m. to noon at the complex. The cost is $20 per entry, with the first 100 receiving dash plaques. Judging will be done from noon to 3 p.m. The top 40 cars, trucks, motorcycles, and ‘best of the best’ will receive trophies.

Along with the cars there will be door prizes, raffle baskets, split the pot, and silent auctions. Joey the Kangaroo mascot will be roaming among the grounds. From noon to 3 p.m. the band 5th Crow will be performing its mix of classic rock and soul.

Food trucks offering Skyline Chili, Chester’s Pizza, Mexi-Q and Flubs will be there as well. Attendees can play mini-golf for $5 per player.

Bradshaw said he expects about 250 entries with attendance topping 1,000 – depending on the weather.

“We could not do this event without our volunteers,” Bradshaw said. “They’ve really carried the torch for the past 10 years.”

A volunteer committee founded by Steve Crain and Kenny Rhodus runs the event each year.

“We continue to be so grateful for the championship crew of volunteers who plan and host this event every year, which makes a big impact on our mission,” said Kim Nuxhall, president and chairman of The Nuxhall Foundation and The Joe Nuxhall Miracle League Fields.

“This is a team of volunteers that truly fires on all cylinders, and they’re fueled by hearts of gold. The funds they raise with this event help us to provide big-league opportunities for our athletes with exceptionalities, and we can’t wait to see another big crowd this year.”