Crock-Pot multi-cooker recalled over chance of lid detaching in pressure cooker mode

Sunbeam Products have announced a recall of a 6-quart Crock-Pot multi-cooker due to a possibility that the cooker’s lid could suddenly detach while it is in pressure cooker mode, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.
The CPSC said that the Crock-Pot 6-Quart Express Crock Multi-Cooker could allow the pressure cooker to turn on without the lid in the fully locked position. This could cause the lid to suddenly pop off and could cause hot food and liquids to fly out of the cooker, causing burns.
The company said that it has received 119 reports of the lids detaching, causing 99 burn injuries ranging from first- to third-degree burns.
The recall affects about 914,430 units in the U.S. sold at Walmart, Target and other retail stores nationwide, as well as online retailers such as Amazon from July 2017 through November 2020.
This includes units with model number SCCPPC600-V1, manufactured between July 1, 2017 and Oct. 1, 2018. The units will have date codes of K196JN through K365JN, as well as L001JN through L273JN.
The model number can be found on a label on the bottom of the cooker, while the date code is engraved on one of the prongs of the electrical plug and on the bottom of the base.
The CPSC said that consumers should immediately stop using the recalled Crock-Pot in pressure cooker mode and contact the company through its recall website to request a replacement lid. Consumers can also contact Crock-Pot consumer services at 1-800-323-9519.