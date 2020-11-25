Crock-Pot multi-cooker recalled over chance of lid detaching in pressure cooker mode

Explore GM to recall 7M vehicles globally to replace Takata air bags

The CPSC said that the Crock-Pot 6-Quart Express Crock Multi-Cooker could allow the pressure cooker to turn on without the lid in the fully locked position. This could cause the lid to suddenly pop off and could cause hot food and liquids to fly out of the cooker, causing burns.

The company said that it has received 119 reports of the lids detaching, causing 99 burn injuries ranging from first- to third-degree burns.