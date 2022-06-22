journal-news logo
Crisis training exercise set for Thursday at Middletown business

The Middletown police and fire departments will participate in training Friday at Pilot Chemical.

A Middletown company is holding a crisis training exercise Thursday that hopes to help employees and local first responders sharpen their skills by practicing established protocols and procedures, the company said in a release.

Pilot Chemical, 3439 Yankee Road, will hold the exercise from 7:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Thursday. The exercise is closed to the media and general public, according to the company.

The full-scale crisis training exercise will include members of the Middletown Division of Police, Middletown Division of Fire, and the Butler County Emergency Management Agency.

The drill will include a mock scenario, and there will be a visible presence of emergency response personnel and vehicles at the plant site, the company said. There is no danger to the public or residents and businesses in the surrounding area, according to Pilot Chemical.

