Crawford protester begins jail sentence

Dec. 2014: Four arrested at "die-in" Walmart protest

Virnston was fined $350 and ordered to serve 90 days in jail, with 29 days suspended, online court records show. He arrived at 6:30 p.m. to begin serving his sentence, according to jail records.

Virnston was among four protesters — three men and a woman — each charged with obstructing official business and criminal trespass during the Dec. 19 protest.

Sandra King, 56, of Springfield, pleaded no contest April 13 to criminal trespass and was fined $150 and ordered to serve 16 hours of community service. She also was sentenced to 30 days in jail, with all but one day suspended. The obstruction charge was dismissed, court records show.

Jury trials are scheduled for Elias Anthony Kelley, 27, of Wilberforce; and Matthew Raska, 24, of Fairborn. The case against Raska will be heard June 1, and the case against Kelley will be heard June 17, according to online municipal court records.

Crawford, 22, was shot and killed inside the store Aug. 5, 2014, by a Beavercreek police officer who was responding to a report of a man with a gun inside the store. Crawford had been walking around the store carrying a pellet gun that he had picked up from one of the shelves. Neither officer involved, nor the man who called 911, were charged in the incident.