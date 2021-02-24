X

Crews respond to Middletown High School after reported threat, no lockdown used

Middletown Police raced to Middletown High School this afternoon as classes were being dismissed. Police were responding to a threat of violence against the school. There were no injuries or suspect found on campus as police continue their investigation. (NICK GRAHAM\ Journal-News)
By Michael D. Clark, Staff Writer

Police were called to Middletown High School this afternoon near dismissal time in response to a tip about a threat of violence against the school.

The threat came in via an electronic message at about 2:20 p.m.

Classes for the approximately 350 students at the high school end at 2:15 p.m., and there was no lockdown, said school district officials.

There were no injuries and no suspect confronted on the campus as Middletown Police continue to investigate, said Middletown Schools Spokeswoman Elizabeth Beadle.

“Middletown High School received a tip that an individual threatened an act of violence against the school. While we notified local law enforcement, the Middletown High School was vacated,” she said.

“We implemented our crisis response plan, which places the highest priority on the health and safety of our staff, students, and community. Everyone responded quickly and followed prescribed police and school safety procedures.”

By 3:15 p.m., units from the Butler County Sheriff’s Office and Mason police were at the school to join the Middletown police crews.

The school, like others in the Middletown district, is on a hybrid class schedule due to the coronavirus so only about half of the normal number of students were in the high school during the school day.

The Journal-News will report more as information becomes available.

