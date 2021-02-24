Crews respond to Middletown High School after reported threat, no lockdown used

“We implemented our crisis response plan, which places the highest priority on the health and safety of our staff, students, and community. Everyone responded quickly and followed prescribed police and school safety procedures.”

By 3:15 p.m., units from the Butler County Sheriff’s Office and Mason police were at the school to join the Middletown police crews.

The school, like others in the Middletown district, is on a hybrid class schedule due to the coronavirus so only about half of the normal number of students were in the high school during the school day.

The Journal-News will report more as information becomes available.