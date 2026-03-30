Crews fight fire at Butler County auto body shop

Multiple fire departments responded Monday early evening to a fire at an auto body shop in Hanover Twp.
The blaze was at Rice Auto Body at 2362 Millville Oxford Road. Firefighters from Hanover, Ross, Reily, Milford townships and Oxford responded.
As of 6:15 p.m., black smoke was heavy and flames were visible. Much of a building at the site was destroyed.
More information will be shared here when it is made known.
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