Breaking: Crash on I-75 blocking traffic

Crash on I-75 blocking traffic

A crash is blocking three right lanes on Wednesday morning, June 18, 2025, on Interstate-75 northbound just north of the Middletown exit. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF

A crash is blocking three right lanes on Wednesday morning, June 18, 2025, on Interstate-75 northbound just north of the Middletown exit. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF
News
By
47 minutes ago
X

A crash is blocking three right lanes late Wednesday morning on Interstate-75 northbound just north of the Middletown exit.

The accident involves an overturned flatbed truck that was hauling a forklift, causing a slowdown in northbound lanes in I-75.

It’s unclear what caused the vehicle to overturn. Law enforcement is investigating the crash.

A crash is blocking three right lanes on Wednesday morning, June 18, 2025, on Interstate-75 northbound just north of the Middletown exit. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF

icon to expand image

In Other News
1
Man killed in Middletown bar parking lot shooting identified
2
Hamilton Schools’ new leader talks about priorities for next year
3
City awaits ICE action; Mayor Rue: Trump ‘can’t keep our city out of...
4
New fire chief talks about what’s next for Middletown
5
Driver of blue golf cart seen in Hamilton is answering tourist...

About the Author

Follow Nick Graham on twitter

Nick Graham is a photojournalist for the Journal-News covering Butler and Warren Counties in Ohio.