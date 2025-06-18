Crash on I-75 blocking traffic

A crash is blocking three right lanes late Wednesday morning on Interstate-75 northbound just north of the Middletown exit.
The accident involves an overturned flatbed truck that was hauling a forklift, causing a slowdown in northbound lanes in I-75.
It’s unclear what caused the vehicle to overturn. Law enforcement is investigating the crash.
In Other News
1
Man killed in Middletown bar parking lot shooting identified
2
Hamilton Schools’ new leader talks about priorities for next year
3
City awaits ICE action; Mayor Rue: Trump ‘can’t keep our city out of...
4
New fire chief talks about what’s next for Middletown
5
Driver of blue golf cart seen in Hamilton is answering tourist...
About the Author