Crash involving Amazon semi backs up I-75 North in Butler County, sends driver to hospital

An Amazon semi tractor-trailer is on its side and blocking the right lane of Interstate 75 northbound in an area north of the rest stop outside of Monroe.
The Ohio State Highway Patrol’s Lebanon post said the crash happened at mile marker 27.5 about 2:06 p.m. and that I-75 was backed up to Millikin Road as of 3:30 p.m., according to a dispatcher.
She said one person, the driver of the truck, sustained minor injuries and was transported to Atrium Medical Center for treatment.
First responders were called in case of a diesel fuel leak.
State troopers are on the scene and no other information was available from the patrol post.